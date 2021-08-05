Founder and chief executive officer of Nashville-based HST Pathways, Tom Hui, is stepping down after 17 years with the company. David Thawley will take his role.
Hui will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors, according to a press release, replacing day-to-day operations management to focus on high-level strategy for the ambulatory surgical center industry.
“Building HST Pathways from the ground up into the gold standard in practice management solutions that it is today has, and will continue to be, the honor of my life,” Hui said in the release. “We've earned the coveted leadership position in the market and laid the foundation for continued rapid growth thanks to our deep ASC industry knowledge, hard work, and the ongoing dedication of our innovative team. I am proud of our ability to execute on transformational market opportunities that have been made possible with the backing of our investors.”
“As I look ahead to HST Pathways’ bright future,” he continued, “now is the right time to transition to a new CEO who has a track record of moving companies forward on an accelerated growth path. David is the right person to take up the mantle for this exciting stage in evolution for HST Pathways and the ASC industry overall.”
Thawley, former executive vice president and general manager at fleet management software and video telematics company Lytx, brings more than 15 years of experience in high-growth technology companies to the role. Prior to Lytx, he served as CEO of San Francisco-based automobile tech company Derive Systems and was head of automotive parts and accessories at eBay Motors.
From 2007 to 2010, Thawley was a consultant in San Francisco for Bain & Company, whose spin-off company Bain Capital owns a majority stake in HST Pathways.
His appointment comes after HST announced a merger with New York-based competitor Simple Admit, which bolstered the company’s practice management software for health care providers.
