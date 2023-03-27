Locally based physician network company Wellvana on Monday announced an $84 million capital raise, which brings the company’s total funding to $140 million since 2020, according to a press release.
The money will go toward growth in existing markets and new locations, according to the release. The fund is co-led by Nashville-based Heritage Group and Valtrius, an arm of New York City private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. Texas not-for-profit Memorial Hermann Health System also contributed.
Earlier this month, Nashville Business Journal reported that the company had raised $64.5 million. Wellvana confirmed to the Post that the $64.5 million is part of the $84 million overall raise.
“We are taking a differentiated value-based care approach that only succeeds when two things align: data-driven technology and high-touch human engagement,” said Kyle Wailes, CEO of Wellvana. "Our model is working; savings rates are strong for our physician partners with improved patient outcomes and reduced in-patient ER admissions across every market. Most importantly, our physicians and their patients feel heard, seen and valued, renewing trust in the American health care system."
Wellvana launched in 2018 with more than 250 physicians thanks to a $4.5 million funding round led by local health care-focused venture capital firm Martin Ventures. The company now has a presence in 22 states, according to the release.
Last year, former SmileDirectClub CFO Wailes was named CEO of the company. Former WPLN health care reporter Blake Farmer also serves as head of content for Wellvana as of February.