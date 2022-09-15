Rhythm Health filed a lawsuit Monday against the state of Tennessee asking for judicial review of the TennCare contract procurement process, which the local subsidiary of managed care company Centene Corp. called “fatally flawed.” 

Rhythm alleges that it was not given a fair chance against three other bidders in the state’s request for proposals to insurance providers, all of which received a renewed contract.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

