Rhythm Health filed a lawsuit Monday against the state of Tennessee asking for judicial review of the TennCare contract procurement process, which the local subsidiary of managed care company Centene Corp. called “fatally flawed.”
Rhythm alleges that it was not given a fair chance against three other bidders in the state’s request for proposals to insurance providers, all of which received a renewed contract.
BlueCare Tennessee, Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare each received contracts awarded in late 2021, which was quickly protested by Rhythm, then denied by TennCare in January 2022.
In court documents filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, Rhythm said TennCare “ignored procurement statutes and regulations designed to ensure that contract bids are evaluated objectively and fairly.”
Rhythm alleges that, after the fact, TennCare withheld information in the procurement file, changed the scoring method without warning and ignored Rhythm’s oral presentation.
Earlier this year, state Rep. Charlie Baum (R-Murfreesboro) sponsored a bill that would have, in part, brought on a fourth MCO, specifically noting Centene. At the time, Rep. Jason Hodges (D-Clarksville) told the Tennessee Lookout that the state should open the bidding process again if it is looking to add another MCO and not automatically award it to Rhythm. Tennessee Lookout also reported that Centene has spent more than $1 billion to settle lawsuits nationally. Another of Centene’s subsidiaries, Centurion of Tennessee, was involved in a bid-rigging lawsuit in 2021. TennCare officials also opposed the bill, saying the state division ran a “fair and open process” on the procurement.
The bill, which would have cost the state $2.8 million the first year and $30 million in the third year and beyond, passed in the House but not the Senate. Earlier this month, House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) requested the legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee put off action on the contracts, citing the need for more time for “due diligence,” according to the Lookout.
Former Tennessee Attorney General and Metro law director Bob Cooper and David Esquivel at Bass, Berry & Sims are representing Rhythm. Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
