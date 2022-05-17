As kidney disease becomes more prevalent, area organizations that focus on growing access to at-home care for those with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease are making moves.
Sanderling Renal Services receives investment boost
Nashville-based dialysis and renal telemedicine provider Sanderling Renal Services has received an investment from equity firm Pharos Capital Group, headquartered in Nashville and Dallas.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Sanderling plans to use the money to support patients in underserved communities through growing its telemedicine and hospital eDialysis contracts. The company also looks to expand through acquisitions and de novo startups, according to a press release.
Sanderling provides in-center and home-based dialysis out of 14 clinics in six states, most in rural areas, and partners with 30 hospitals to provide telemedicine care for renal disease.
Bob Crants, founding partner and chief investment officer at Pharos, noted that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been pushing for more at-home dialysis, especially for those with barriers to care.
“Against that backdrop, [Sanderling’s] innovative care delivery models and focus on rural and other underserved populations make it well-positioned to create access to compassionate care for a vulnerable segment of the population,” Crants said. “In addition, we believe that the company's proven ability to improve patient outcomes will ultimately yield meaningful cost savings."
Monogram adds to C-suite
Karen Abbott has been named chief administrative officer and chief compliance officer of Monogram Health, a locally based renal care provider.
Abbott most recently served as chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at American Addiction Centers. In her new role, Abbott will lead human resources, legal, compliance and risk teams at Monogram.
The company focuses on at-home care, as well as primary care and benefit management services for those with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.
"Karen is a demonstrated leader, and her long history of supporting growth stage and private equity-backed health care companies underscores her sharp acumen for the complexities of our rapidly evolving industry," said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin in a press release. "Karen has a keen understanding of the unique needs and dynamics among our patients, health plan partners, clinicians and employees. She will be a key leader in our daily efforts to transform the way care is delivered to Americans living with kidney disease."
