Nashville-based benefits brokerage and human resources software company Bernard Health has offloaded two of its four subsidiaries. 

Illinois-based insurance giant Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced Monday that it had acquired health and employee benefits brokerage firm Bernard Benefits and health insurance advising service Bernard Healthcare Financial Planning. Two companies remain subsidiaries of Bernard – payroll software BerniePortal and backend HR support platform Alpine, a spokesperson confirmed to the Post.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.