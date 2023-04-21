Locally based cancer care network OneOncology has been acquired for $2.1 billion.

Jeff Patton

Texas-based private equity firm TPG will acquire a majority stake, and Pennsylvania-based drug wholesale company AmerisourceBergen Corp. will take a minority stake, according to a press release. The two organizations purchased OneOncology from previous majority owner General Atlantic, which launched the company in 2018 with a $200 million investment. OneOncology’s affiliated physicians, practices and management team will also retain a minority interest.

