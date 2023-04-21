Locally based cancer care network OneOncology has been acquired for $2.1 billion.
Texas-based private equity firm TPG will acquire a majority stake, and Pennsylvania-based drug wholesale company AmerisourceBergen Corp. will take a minority stake, according to a press release. The two organizations purchased OneOncology from previous majority owner General Atlantic, which launched the company in 2018 with a $200 million investment. OneOncology’s affiliated physicians, practices and management team will also retain a minority interest.
The deal is expected to close by September.
“OneOncology has been focused on strengthening independent oncology practices by helping them grow and deliver high-value cancer services, and General Atlantic’s involvement and investment have been central to our success,” said Jeff Patton, CEO of OneOncology. “As we look ahead, we are excited to continue building the platform in partnership with TPG, a proven investor in the health care provider space, and AmerisourceBergen, a health care leader with significant capabilities and solutions for community oncology practices.”
According to OneOncology's 2022 annual report, the company has 15 practices, 550 physicians, 940 providers and 200 corporate employees.
In June, OneOncology named Vanderbilt University professor Thomas Stricker to the role of medical director for precision medicine.