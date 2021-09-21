A complaint has been filed against Ascension Saint Thomas and its parent company by 13 Middle Tennessee employees seeking to curtail the health system’s vaccine mandate, citing regulatory technicalities that the Pfizer vaccine is still under emergency use authorization and thus requires employee consent to be administered.
On Aug. 23, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. According to the FDA website, the vaccine remains under emergency use authorization for minors ages 12 to 15 and for the administration of a third dose to immunocompromised individuals.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of 13 employees of Ascension Saint Thomas by attorney Russell Newman, contends that only a “biologics license application” was approved for the vaccine — not the vaccine itself — that allows a biologic product into interstate commerce. The complaint goes on to state that since the vaccine is still operating under an emergency use authorization for boosters and children ages 12 to 15, the hospital must provide employees the option to refuse administration of the product.
“Since all CODID-19 [sic] vaccines are currently unapproved, the Code of Federal Regulations required that ‘Except as provided […] no investigator may involved a human being as a subject in research covered by these regulation unless the investigator has obtain the legally effective informed consent of the subject,'” the complaint said.
The lawsuit lists the 13 plaintiffs as “current employees” of Ascension Health Alliance and Saint Thomas facilities, including its Rutherford and Midtown campuses. The Post discovered that at least two of the defendants, Kelly Altgilbers and Cassandra Gladkowsi, were members of the health system’s clinical team as an emergency room nurse and nurse practitioner, respectively. Another plaintiff, Shelby Kirby, is a social work case manager. They seek an injunction by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Newman, an independent practitioner out of Brentwood, also filed a lawsuit in Rutherford County Chancery Court in August on behalf of a Middle Tennessee State University student over the nursing school’s vaccine mandate for all students in the program. He also filed a suit against Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems on behalf of an Ohio resident for defamation related to an affidavit filed in another $1.4 billion defamation lawsuit against Dominion by Sidney Powell.
Newman could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
In a statement to the Post, Ascension Saint Thomas officials said they believe the lawsuit is “without merit,” saying: “Like many health systems across the country, and in alignment with the plan announced by the federal government, we are requiring our associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety and is consistent with the approach Ascension has taken in requiring vaccines such as influenza.”
