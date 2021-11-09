Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has appointed former Optum vice president of strategy and operations Charles Wang to serve as chief of staff.
Wang comes to the health system amid a merger with Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare, a transaction that has already spun-off a new health system, ScionHealth, consisting of 79 facilities across 25 states.
He previously was the vice president of strategy and operations and chief of staff for pharmacy benefits manager Optum. Prior to that, he was senior director of operations at dialysis company DaVita Medical Group and senior associate of operations for health systems at consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
In his new role, Wang will work closely with president and CEO David Dill and senior leaders to guide the companies strategic initiatives, according to a press release.
“Charles is an experienced health care strategy and operations leader with a proven track record of driving successful operational transformation programs,” Dill said in the release. “He will play an integral role in our pending acquisition of Kindred Healthcare and the integration process, and he will be instrumental in our company’s ongoing efforts to advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier in new and exciting ways.”
