A gap in TennCare coverage has put a Columbia resident $985,000 in debt. 

The patient, Gary Glover, was eligible for Institutional Medicaid, which covers hospital or nursing home stays of 30 days or more for older adults and those with disabilities. He did not receive coverage for the first 16 days of his 124-day hospital stay related to an undisclosed illness, however, because TennCare does not cover through Institutional Medicaid until a patient has applied for coverage.   

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.