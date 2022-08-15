A gap in TennCare coverage has put a Columbia resident $985,000 in debt.
The patient, Gary Glover, was eligible for Institutional Medicaid, which covers hospital or nursing home stays of 30 days or more for older adults and those with disabilities. He did not receive coverage for the first 16 days of his 124-day hospital stay related to an undisclosed illness, however, because TennCare does not cover through Institutional Medicaid until a patient has applied for coverage.
Glover and Tennessee Justice Center are trying to remedy this gap through a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court on Aug. 5. They hope to force TennCare to cover patients eligible for Institutional Medicaid starting on their first day in the hospital rather than the day they apply for coverage.
Brant Harrell, case lead and legal director for TJC, said he had seen a handful of similar cases in the past six months, though it is more commonly a dispute over whether the person should qualify for Institutional Medicaid at all. While Glover was denied coverage twice before filing an appeal and eventually being approved, his claim centers on a discrepancy over the start date of coverage.
Harrell noted that for patients who are incapacitated when they enter the hospital, it may take a while for the application to be submitted — and patients and medical providers can’t always anticipate if the patient will be there for 30 days or more.
“The date of coverage of when all the services from the very outset are covered matters a great deal to the folks who were admitted to the hospital, and if there's a gap in the coverage, even a little bit, that can get really expensive and create a lot of medical debt that can plague and haunt patients for a long time,” Harrell said.
There's a basis in federal law for this request to change coverage start dates. The Social Security Administration code states that for those eligible for medical assistance under a state plan, “such assistance will be made available to him for care and services included under the plan and furnished in or after the third month before the month in which he made application,” meaning retroactive coverage could be offered up to three months.
TennCare’s stance is that under the current interaction of TennCare, the TennCare III waiver, only pregnant women and children approved in mandatory eligibility categories can receive retroactive coverage up to 90 days prior to their date of application. TJC argues that this doesn’t address the start date of coverage for Institutional Medicaid.
In either instance, the 16-day gap in coverage, in this patient’s case, is in line with TennCare’s current policy.
“For applicants who are in a hospital and seeking Institutional Medicaid, eligibility begins on the day of their application,” said Amy Lawrence, spokesperson for TennCare. “TennCare encourages hospitals to assist applicants with submitting an application upon admission if it is anticipated they will be institutionalized for at least 30 days. This is consistent with our waiver.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In