Nashville law firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has added a new practice group focused on health care services, specifically for dentist, optometrists and veterinarians.
The group is being led by Cornell Kennedy, a partner at the firm whose general corporate practice includes business formation and dissolution, acquisitions and employment matters.
He joined Sherrard Roe in 2011 and was named a partner earlier this year.
“Specialty health care providers often have unique concerns stemming from running their practice,” Kennedy said. “This new service group allows us to focus on these clients and their specific needs that arise during the life cycle of operating as a small business owner and health care provider.”
Cryoport adds logistics center in Singapore
Brentwood-based life sciences supply chain company Cryoport has opened a new logistics center in Singapore.
The location will strengthen the company’s footprint in the Asian-Pacific region, adding to newly established locations in Osaka, Japan and Australia.
Cryoport has supported nearly 28 clinical trials in the APAC region, but leadership expects a new wave of commercial therapies to be approved in those countries — including two already approved in Japan, Singapore and Australia — and increase demand.
"The joint capabilities of Cryoport Systems and CRYOPDP will provide several benefits to our clients, including improved turnaround time for shipments and reduced unnecessary handling by third parties,” Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said in a press release. “As with all our existing Global Logistics Centers, shipments at this facility are only handled by trained technicians throughout the entire order-delivery process. The synergies generated by Cryoport Systems and CRYOPDP working together also enable us to leverage the logistics and technical expertise of both business units and to extend our service offerings, as well as ensure improved cost and process efficiencies for our clients."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.