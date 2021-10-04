Nashville-based insurance contractor Kepro has purchased population health management platform eQHealth Solutions for an undisclosed amount.
The Baton Rouge-based company was founded in 1986 and coordinates care among patients for government and commercial insurance plans across all 50 states.
The tech-enabled firm has offices in seven states, including Louisiana, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Texas and Vermont, and maintains partnerships with Nashville-based Change Healthcare, IBM and ACG Johns Hopkins, among others.
eQHealth’s expertise will enhance Kepro’s managed care and tech portfolio, according to a press release, including implementing a cloud-based, SaaS platform that offers data analytics, clinical integration and population health management. Kepro also offers quality oversight and enrollment services to more than 300 government-sponsored insurance programs and has more than 20 offices and 1,400 employees across the United States.
"Today we welcome eQHealth Solutions to the Kepro family," Susan Weaver, president and chief executive officer of Kepro, said in the release. "The combination of our companies will support our continued growth and bring further expertise, depth, and tech-enabled solutions to our clients to better serve priority populations."
