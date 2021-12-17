Global law firm K&L Gates has added a new partner in its new Nashville office.
Kevin Page joins K&L Gates’ health care practice from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. He joined Waller in 2013 as an associate after starting his career at a firm in Knoxville and was elected partner in 2017.
K&L Gates set up its Nashville office at the start of 2021 with the hiring of more than 20 attorneys from prominent local firms, including Waller, Butler Snow and Bass Berry & Sims.
According to a release, Page represents health systems and other health care providers, including on matters relating to state and federal fraud, privacy and security compliance and mergers and acquisitions.
“Large health systems and other healthcare providers rely on Kevin for advice and counsel on a wide variety of regulatory compliance, operational and transactional matters,” said Mary Beth Johnston, interim managing partner of K&L Gates’ Nashville office and co-leader of the health care practice. “We are delighted to welcome him to our growing health care practice in Nashville.”
