A federal judge ruled Monday that, despite the Department of Justice’s objection, Nashville-based insurance claims services company Change Healthcare can proceed to merge with insurance giant UnitedHealth Group.
In bringing the antitrust lawsuit, the DOJ argued that UnitedHealth could potentially misuse data on insurance companies collected by Change, harming competition in the sector. As part of the verdict, Change will be required to follow through with the plan to sell its ClaimsXten arm to TPG Capital for $2.2 billion.
“We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision and are reviewing the opinion closely to evaluate next steps," Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in a statement. "Protecting competition and access to affordable health care is of the utmost importance to the Antitrust Division and the Department of Justice. We are grateful to the Antitrust Division staff – the attorneys, economists, paralegals and administrative professionals – who work tirelessly to uphold the value of competition.”
UnitedHealth Group plans to fold Change Healthcare into its OptumInsight division, focused on software and analytics products, and both Change and UnitedHealth praised the approval of the merger in a statement to Nashville Post.
A statement from UnitedHealth reads: “We are pleased with the decision and look forward to combining with Change Healthcare as quickly as possible so that together we can continue our work to make the health system work better for everyone.”
President Joe Biden talked about a need for more robust antitrust enforcement in the health care sector on the campaign trail. The Change and UnitedHealth case had the potential to set a precedent for future antitrust cases that take into account vertical competition and not just direct horizontal competition, said Rebecca Allensworth, antitrust law professor at Vanderbilt Law School.
“I think that any time you are trying to expand the reach of the law by bringing a case that's not the kind of case that would have been brought four years ago … your chances of winning are necessarily lower than bringing something that's a slam dunk under the existing law,” Allensworth said ahead of the trial.
