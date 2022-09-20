A federal judge ruled Monday that, despite the Department of Justice’s objection, Nashville-based insurance claims services company Change Healthcare can proceed to merge with insurance giant UnitedHealth Group. 

In bringing the antitrust lawsuit, the DOJ argued that UnitedHealth could potentially misuse data on insurance companies collected by Change, harming competition in the sector. As part of the verdict, Change will be required to follow through with the plan to sell its ClaimsXten arm to TPG Capital for $2.2 billion. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.