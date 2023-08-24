As a shortage of medical providers continues, international medical graduates must complete an arduous process to qualify to practice in the United States. The training process ensures the safety of patients, but because international medical graduates face additional barriers in immigration status and earning power, some opt not to stay in their chosen field.
Emad Khalil is “the most overqualified phlebotomist in Nashville” as he is known at Siloam Health, a local nonprofit serving uninsured immigrants. After completing medical school and residency, he practiced internal medicine in Egypt for four years before immigrating to the United States through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. In 2001, at the age of 33, he arrived in the U.S. with his wife and young son. He would have had to repeat his exams and residency upon arrival — a process that takes years.
“I was hoping to work the same job, but found this is a long way to study all over again the studies I had done,” Khalil told the Post. “It’s too long and I still have my wife and children and I need to work so I didn’t take that long time to study.”
Khalil is one of the 34 percent of Tennessee immigrants with professional and doctorate degrees in STEM who are underemployed in the health care industry jobs that did not require those degrees, according to a 2021 American Immigration Council survey.
Earlier this year, Gov. Bill Lee signed HB1312 into law, which could help people like Khalil avoid repeat education by granting provisional licenses to international medical graduates who pass certain requirements.
All aspiring MDs — educated in the U.S. or abroad — take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), a three-step examination for medical licensure. A student must complete the first two steps to practice under supervision, and the third to practice unsupervised.
The Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates requires that applicants pass all three steps within a seven-year period. (This is also typically the length of time a medical student can stay in the U.S. under a J1 visa, meant for those participating in educational opportunities.)
For Michael Dzombo of Kenya, the clock was ticking. He completed the first step of the USMLE in 2017 in Pakistan, where he completed medical school. He came to the U.S. through the diversity visa program but recalled friends who were not able to get a visa in time to complete their studies. He had until 2024 to complete all the steps, including three years of residency. He completed his studies in Nashville earlier this year and moved to Florida for his first job.
“Every step you go, it’s two laws. One for IMGs and one for local graduates,” he said. “It’s almost unheard of for an IMG to just move from their country of origin and come in here and get all those exams done within a year or two.”
Another barrier for international medical graduates is matching into a residency program. U.S. medical school seniors who are U.S. citizens had a 93.7 percent match rate in 2023, compared to the 59.4 percent match rate for non-U.S. citizen international medical graduates and 67.6 percent for U.S. citizens who were educated outside of the United States. Dzombo applied to 110 programs to increase his chances of receiving a match. He ended up interviewing at 20 hospitals. He said international graduates like himself do not have the name recognition of local teaching hospitals that domestic graduates grow connections with, and often lack the research experience hospitals like to see.
“[For U.S. medical school graduates] your college probably has exposure to multiple rotations, multiple hospitals, you've established contacts, and then you can apply to 10, 15 programs and then be sure that you can easily match,” he said.
Dzombo matched and completed his residency at a Nashville hospital but was not permitted to “moonlight” or pick up extra shifts as an independent physician during his residency. Those who immigrate on a J1 visa for education cannot moonlight per federal law, and some hospitals enact further restrictions. Meanwhile, step one and step two of the exams alone cost $1,000 each.
“The whole examination process is very expensive and very punishing for IMGs,” Dzombo said.
Even with the same testing requirements, Dzombo said he observes that IMGs are expected to be exceptional — and racism is still prevalent in the medical education system.
“If you're an IMG you have to have like extremely good scores,” he said. “You have to go in there with much higher qualifications than everybody else to just get into the door. That is part of the reality.”
Even with the education process completed, many international medical graduates who came to the U.S. on a J1 visa face the additional challenge of immigration status. They must find a hospital to sponsor them on a H-1B visa to work post-grad.
“They try to incentivize these IMGs to go work in the rural areas because it's a shortage,” Dzombo said. “It's also sometimes not the best place for IMGs to work for other reasons. You probably will be the only person of color in a small town.”
Khalil waited tables and held various jobs until he started his role as a medical assistant at Siloam in 2004. He checks patient vital signs, reviews medications, gives vaccinations, draws blood and administers IVs — tasks that are below his education level but allow him proximity to his chosen field. Khalil’s son is on a pre-med track in college. By being educated in the United States, he’ll have a smoother ride into his chosen field.
“Siloam is a great place with great services, and is wonderful health care for people that don’t have insurance,” he said. “I found that there is a lot of needs in my community, and I was happy to get back to working in the medical field, even as a medical assistant.”