An old and former Bellevue church is now home to an inpatient center for the treatment of eating disorders.
Aster Springs, located at 7544 Old Harding Pike, is the sixth location dedicated to inpatient eating disorder treatment for Brentwood-based Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare. It is set to open in early September.
The company also operates outpatient centers to treat eating disorders and mental health disorders in Nashville at 2900 Vanderbilt Place. Odyssey has 34 locations, including inpatient psychatric centers in Tennessee, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Pennsylvania and California.
Via an LLC, Odyssey paid $2,145,000 for the property in October 2022, Metro records show.
The Bellevue Aster Springs can host up to eight women for an average stay of 30 to 45 days. Patients will meet with a dietician and therapists regularly, and the center will staff 24/7 psychiatric nurse practitioners and psychiatrists. The center will also offer group therapy classes, cooking classes and outings.
A multi-disciplinary team is necessary, said Hillary Bacon, executive director of Odyssey, because there are a number of facets to eating disorder treatment.
“Strictly psychiatric facilities are simply not equipped in the culinary department, the dietary needs, and the expertise of what it means to deal with an eating disorder,” she told the Post. “There’s a biological piece, there’s a psychological piece, there’s a social piece. It affects the mind first, but that leads to it affecting the body.
"A psych facility on its own typically does not have the range of services and the expertise that it truly takes to treat eating disorders and get folks into remission.”
Eating disorders affect about 9 percent of the population and are among the most deadly mental health disorders, causing 10,200 causing deaths per year, according to a 2020 report.
Bacon notes that the effects are difficult to track because an eating disorder can cause a complication that might not otherwise have existed and yield death for which a cause cannot always be proven. In addition, many individuals do not ever receive a diagnosis or treatment for their eating disorders.
Caroline Pullen, dietician and director of clinical partnerships for Odyssey, notes that eating disorders can take many forms, and in most cases, patients have two or more diagnoses together.
“I think a lot of us always think of typical anorexia,” Pullen said. We think of a very underweight individual. Yes, we serve that population and see that population, but we also have atypical anorexia, which is someone with anorexia, but not visibly. We see a lot of bulimia, a lot of orthorexia.”
Patients can call Aster Springs and complete an assessment via phone to determine if the center is a good fit, or be referred to outpatient care or partial hospitalization. The location will accept private insurance but does not accept TennCare.
Eating disorder prevalence has grown over the years. Bacon credits this to the rise of social media and popular diets.
“Dieting is the number one predictor that somebody is at risk for an eating disorder,” she said. Eating disorders have always existed, but they are more prevalent now than ever, and I think that's a societal contribution.”