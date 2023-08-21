Aster Springs

Aster Springs at 7544 Old Harding Pike. 

An old and former Bellevue church is now home to an inpatient center for the treatment of eating disorders.  

Aster Springs, located at 7544 Old Harding Pike, is the sixth location dedicated to inpatient eating disorder treatment for Brentwood-based Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare. It is set to open in early September.  