Nashville-based health tech company HST Pathways has appointed Susan Kane to serve as chief financial officer.
Kane comes to the surgery center software provider with more than 30 years of experience in health care and finances, including most recently as CFO of Franklin-based surgical products wholesaler Censis Technologies.
Prior to that, Kane was CFO for Lakeland Healthcare group in Charleston, Illinois, and vice president of financial operations for Franklin-based Outpatient Imaging Affiliates, a role she held for 10 years. She also served in various financial and operational capacities for Amedisys Home Health, BreatheAmerica, HealthSource of Tennessee and American HomePatient, all based in Middle Tennessee, and began her career as an accountant at Deloitte after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University.
According to a press release, Kane's areas of expertise include SaaS, physician practice management, home health and managed care plans, as well as finance, medical coding, payer contracting, credentialing and medical billing. In her new role, she will have to tap into that background, as the company looks to provide an end-to-end management system that integrates the "expansive technology needs of outpatient surgery centers into one platform," the release notes.
“We are delighted and grateful to welcome Susan into the HST Pathways family,” David Thawley, Chief Executive Officer of HST Pathways, said in the release. “Her impressive track record of success as a CFO in the healthcare tech world is a great benefit to both our existing customers, our firm, and our rapidly expanding footprint in the ASC industry. Additionally, Susan brings to HST Pathways deep and extensive experience leading financial operations for healthcare technology businesses, which will be a tremendous asset for our team as we execute upon our vision to deliver a peerless end-to-end ASC management platform.”
