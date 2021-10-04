Longtime Hope Clinic for Women CEO Renee Rizzo is stepping down from her role after 18 years.
The faith-based women’s health clinic has tapped Kailey Cornett, the nonprofit's development director since 2019, to fill the position.
Established in 1983, the clinic primarily serves women and families facing unplanned pregnancy, with an operating budget of $1.3 million coming mostly from local donations. Its services include prevention education, pregnancy loss (miscarriage, stillborn, infant death, adoption and abortion) and postpartum depression, according to a press release.
Cornett has been working for pregnancy centers for more than 10 years, with a background in private equity and tech. She was an operations consultant and market analyst for K1 Operations prior to moving to Nashville in 2018, when she was hired as a development coordinator at the Adventure Science Center while simultaneously working as a strategic product consultant for a California work management software firm.
During Cornett's her short tenure with Hope Clinic for Women, the clinic exceeded its fundraising goals and established a monthly giving program while navigating the impacts of the pandemic.
In the release, Rizzo said: “I am confident that Kailey has a deep understanding of Hope Clinic’s successful history. She will bring incredible ideas of how to continue the mission, while staying relevant and engaging clients even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.