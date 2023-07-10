Dan Nardi

Nashville-based at home oncology company Reimagine Care on Monday named Dan Nardi its CEO. He most recently served as chief operating officer for California-based hospital payment platform provider Carrum Health.  

Nardi replaces former CEO and co-founder Aaron Gerber, who founded the company in 2021 with Martin Ventures’ Devin Carty. Gerber will serve as a senior adviser, according to a press release. 