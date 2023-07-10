Nashville-based at home oncology company Reimagine Care on Monday named Dan Nardi its CEO. He most recently served as chief operating officer for California-based hospital payment platform provider Carrum Health.
Nardi replaces former CEO and co-founder Aaron Gerber, who founded the company in 2021 with Martin Ventures’ Devin Carty. Gerber will serve as a senior adviser, according to a press release.
The company partners with hospitals to provide access to oncology nurses via text, phone and video, as well as in-home care. Reimagine Care works with University of Colorado and City of Hope, as well as independent oncology practices, like The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.
In 2022, the company raised $25 million in a Series A funding round and started seeing patients.
“We will continue to shift health care to financially reward providers and health care systems for delivering care with good health outcomes and experiences for the patients. Reimagine Care is a proven leader in partnering with independent oncology practices and health care systems to successfully shift towards sustainable, value-based care structures,” said Carty, chairman of Reimagine Care’s board of directors and CEO of Martin Ventures. “The Reimagine Care board of directors and investors are extremely excited to welcome Dan Nardi to the company. Dan brings incredible operational and product experience, and is a proven leader in the health care industry.”