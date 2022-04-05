Nashville-based senior care facility operations company HMP Senior Solutions has announced three C-suite appointments. Scott Phillips will now serve as president and CEO of the company.
In addition, Mary DePietro will serve as EVP and chief operating officer, while Shawn O’Conner will serve as EVP and chief business development officer.
It’s an internal move for Phillips, who is also the founder and managing director of Healthcare Management Partners, LLC, the corporate parent company of HMP. He succeeded founding President and CEO Don Bivacca, who will now continue on the company’s board of directors.
“In only two years, Don brought Senior Solutions from a concept to the manager of 39 eldercare facilities (assisted living, skilled nursing and CCRC) in seven states,” Phillips said. “We are very proud of Don’s accomplishments and look forward to building on the strong foundation he constructed for the company.”
DePietro comes from 30 years of experience in eldercare — most recently as executive director of Vitality Living/Traditions of Smyrna. O’Conner comes from Signature Healthcare in Louisville.
HMP Senior Solutions manages nearly 40 facilities in seven states.
