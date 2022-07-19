In rural Tennessee, there are a number of barriers to access to PrEP, researchers found.
In a recent study that surveyed Tennessee pharmacists, Alina Cernasev and Crystal Walker, researchers with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, identified the importance of the pharmacist in sharing information about PrEP, an antiviral medication that can reduce the risk of HIV infection by up to 92 percent if taken regularly.
Working in an HIV primary care clinic in Memphis, Walker treats patients who have already been diagnosed with HIV, and she wanted to look into a way to reach patients before she sees them.
One barrier the researchers found was a lack of collaborative practice agreements that include PrEP at community-based pharmacies, like those located in grocery stores and retail establishments. The agreement allows pharmacists to prescribe medications via a collaborating physician or nurse practitioner. Getting a flu shot straight from a pharmacy is an example of the practice. Those who take PreP must initially be tested for HIV and have kidney functions checked — tests that could be performed at the pharmacy.
The researchers determined that getting more buy-in from physicians and relaxing legislation to allow more of these agreements for PrEP would both improve access to the treatment.
“[In] Tennessee, which is highly burdened by HIV/AIDS, especially in the south in the Memphis area … pharmacists do not always have this authority … to prescribe PrEP,” said Cernasev, who is based in the center’s Nashville office. “And I wanted to know what is that awareness, what are the barriers from that perspective? And what can we do in the future to help them enhance initiation of PrEP?”
The paper also explores a concept called purview paradox, in which primary care providers and pharmacists who are often in the best position to prescribe PrEP sometimes feel it is outside of their purview.
Nashville clinics like Music City PrEP provide advertising and access to the treatment. For those who live in rural areas, information and prescriptions may not be so readily available, and the researchers considered the possibility that those living in small towns could face stigma when requesting a PrEP prescription.
“Not only do people living in rural areas have issues with access to health care, they have issues with access to health care information,” Walker said. “What you don't know, you don't know what to ask about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In