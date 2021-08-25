Nashville-based Heritage Group has invested $20 million in growth equity for a New York-based acute care telehealth company.
Equum Medical combines its clinical team with data capabilities to provide acute care telehealth services, helping hospitals expand their clinical resources by filling ICU intensivist coverage gaps, easing emergency department capacity constraints and enhancing transfer center dynamics, according to a press release.
The funding will allow Equum to continue building out its care model and recruiting clinicians.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an even greater strain on physicians, who already were suffering from burnout, as well as hospitals that are contending with shortages of intensivists. Equum Medical's physician-led and partnership-driven approach is exactly what is needed to address physician imbalances across the healthcare system," Lauren Brueggen, partner at Heritage Group, said in the release.
“We believe that Dr. Corey Scurlock and Dr. Brian Rosenfeld are two of the most renowned pioneers in the teleICU industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them to build a dominant acute care telehealth company," Brueggen added.
The investment is part of a $300 million fund Heritage closed earlier this year with plans to invest in high-growth health care and technology ventures. Equum joins several other telehealth ventures in the Heritage portfolio, including MDLive, Vivify Health and Avasure. Through the new fund, Heritage has also invested in behavioral health provider Connections Health Solutions.
