Group purchasing organization HealthTrust has named seven-year company veteran Michael Seestedt its new chief information officer.
Since joining the HCA Healthcare division, Seestedt had been CIO of HealthTrust Workforce Solutions. At the HealthTrust holding company, he fills the CIO seat held by Kent Petty until March. Petty is now HCA’s vice president of information protection and security.
“Anyone who has worked with Michael knows how he thrives on challenges and loves the opportunity to compete,” said Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. “I am confident he is the right leader to take on the complex challenges of our robust supply chain agenda and the additional Shared Services initiatives that we have underway.”
Seestedt, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and played five years as a catcher in that team’s minor-league system, has nearly 20 years of technology expertise. He joined HealthTrust Workforce Solutions in 2014 after spending more than a decade at Randstad USA, where he rose to director of its Technology Center of Expertise.
Based in Capitol View, HealthTrust works with more than 1,600 hospitals and health systems and more than 55,000 other health care sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.