HealthStream President and COO Edward Pearson is retiring at the end of the second quarter of 2023, according to regulatory filings.
After his retirement, Pearson will continue in a part-time executive-in-residence position. He joined HealthStream, which provides workforce training programs, in 2006. Since then, the company has grown from 200 employees to more than 1,100, according to a release.
“Moreover, he is responsible for a long list of process improvements and innovations that have been implemented throughout the company, which have played a key factor in our success,” the company noted. “His executive-level performance makes him an ideal mentor, coach and teacher — all roles that he will provide HealthStream’s employees as an executive-in-residence.”
The announcement comes as HealthStream recently reported an increase in revenues and operating incomes.
Still, the company said in a filing that it is cutting 33 jobs, “many of which are duplicative as a result of several areas of consolidation.” HealthStream is also eyeing “a reduction of several infrastructure expenses,” among other potential cuts.
In addition to Pearson’s retirement, HealthStream also announced the promotions of Michael Sousa and Scott McQuigg.
Sousa, most recently senior vice president for HealthStream and president of VerityStream, has been named executive vice president for enterprise applications. He has been with the company for 18 years, and the new role includes expanded responsibilities for credentialing and scheduling.
McQuigg, who has been with HealthStream for four years, has been named senior vice president for digital and network development. Most recently, he was senior vice president and general manager for scheduling solutions. In the new role McQuigg is tasked with expanding relationships with health care professionals.