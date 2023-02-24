pearson

Edward Pearson

HealthStream President and COO Edward Pearson is retiring at the end of the second quarter of 2023, according to regulatory filings.

After his retirement, Pearson will continue in a part-time executive-in-residence position. He joined HealthStream, which provides workforce training programs, in 2006. Since then, the company has grown from 200 employees to more than 1,100, according to a release.