RevSpring, a health care payment technology firm, has opened a new office and made Nashville its official headquarters.
The new headquarters occupies more than 9,000 square feet at Nashville Warehouse Co., which offers an address of 113 14th Ave. S. The space will have room for more than 80 employees, according to a press release. RevSpring already had a Nashville-area presence, though its previous headquarters was located in Livonia, Michigan. The company has nearly 800 employees nationwide, according to a press release.
“In addition to being a beautiful new location in a vibrant city known for excellence in health care, the office is designed to embrace the new way people work in the wake of the pandemic,” said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. “Our new office will support a modern, flexible working environment for our local and remote teams, employees and customers, to gather, collaborate and innovate.”
RevSpring is focused on increasing revenues for clients, as well as adapting to remote staffing models and staffing challenges, according to the release. The company reports more than 30 percent revenue growth in the payments business in each of the past two years, with more than 35 million payment transactions and nearly $8 billion collected in the past 12 months.
Earlier this year, the company appointed veteran executive Mark Coggin as CFO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In