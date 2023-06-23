Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday that they have received $17 million from the National Institutes of Health to support a program regarding diversity in biomedical research.
The multi-year program, Vanderbilt Faculty Institutional Recruitment for Sustainable Transformation Program (V-FIRST) will strengthen hiring, promotion and retention efforts for diverse, early career investigators.
The V-FIRST team is led by Consuelo Wilkins, senior associate dean for health equity and inclusive excellence, Alyssa Hasty associate dean for faculty of the basic sciences, and Cybele Raver, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Wilkins said in a release that people of color comprise a small percentage of research faculty nationally, thus necessitating ramping up recruitment efforts.
"Vanderbilt is foundationally committed to inclusive excellence, and the V-FIRST program puts us on a fast-track to being an example of how to evolve into a diverse, self-sustaining research community,” she said. “I am proud the leadership of both institutions are united on this goal that secures Vanderbilt’s future among the leading research institutions. Faculty from marginalized and historically excluded groups face many obstacles, and it is gratifying for the NIH to recognize and support solutions to overcoming these challenges.”
Covenant Physician Partners names CFO
Nashville-based physician services company Covenant Physician Partners has named James Moake its new chief financial officer.
Moake, who has more than 25 years of experience in health care finance, most recently served as CFO of the Central Division of Lifepoint Health.
“Jim is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of effectively guiding and scaling leading healthcare organizations,” Goran Dragolovic, CEO of Covenant, said in a release. “His deep healthcare finance background, strategic acumen and experience in driving both organic and acquisition-oriented growth make him the ideal CFO of Covenant. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”
Monogram Health names chief growth officer
Franklin-based kidney care company Monogram Health announced Wednesday that Aashish Shah will serve as chief growth officer for the company.
He will continue growth of the company’s in-home care, according to a press release.
Shah most recently served as corporate vice president for strategy and product innovation at HCA Healthcare. He is also a board-certified OB/GYN.
"With his impressive background in physician alignment, patient acquisition, strategy and value-based contracting, Dr. Shah is uniquely positioned to direct the continued expansion of our geographic clinical footprint as well as growing our portfolio of value-based client partners," Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin said in the release.
"We are delighted to welcome a third physician executive to our leadership team as we drive physician-led, in-home value-based care to improve access, outcomes and affordability for our patients."
Fisk launches center for student mental health
Fisk University this week announced it will open its Center for Student Mental Health and Wellness.
The opening comes as the university has seen increased enrollment during the past five academic years, according to a press release.
The center will provide services to students year-round while also researching health disparities and the intersection of technology and mental health.
"The main objective of the Center is to provide students with various counseling services from one-on-one counseling to group therapy/sessions designed to help students balance their professional and personal lives as well as to help them deal with other difficulties and challenges they may encounter,” said Dr. Natara Garvin vice president of student life.