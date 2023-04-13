TriStar Health, the local brand of HCA Healthcare hospitals, has filed a letter of intent for an $18 million freestanding emergency department in Nolensville, the Nashville Business Journal reported.
The letter lists the corner of Burkitt Place Drive and Nolensville Road as the intended location. If approved, the satellite facility of TriStar Southern Hills would feature 12 exam rooms, a trauma room, a lab and an imaging department.
“TriStar Health wants to enhance access to emergency medical care in Nolensville and the surrounding communities by building a freestanding emergency room,” TriStar spokesperson Anna-Lee Cockrill told the Post in a statement. “The new facility will fill a critical gap in access to emergency care.”
Ardent makes personnel addition, promotions
Locally based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services has created a new senior leadership position, as well as promoted several of its employees.
Mike Matthews will serve in the new role of president of Ardent Physician Services and will oversee Ardent’s medical group operations in six states, according to a press release. He most recently worked as senior vice president of ScionHealth, a Louisville, Ky.-based acute and post-acute hospital company.
In addition, Ardent chief nursing officer Lisa Dolan added the title of senior vice president. Reed Smith will serve in the newly created role of chief consumer officer after serving as vice president of digital and innovation since 2021. Rebecca Kirkham has been named chief communications officer, and David Schultz has been named president of Ardent’s New Mexico market.
Ardent, which has 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states, added another new senior leadership role in January, naming Brad Hoyt chief medical information officer. In January Ardent also announced it would partner with a remote care management company, Cadence, to implement remote patient monitoring and virtual care programs across its locations. Ardent also announced a partnership with local workforce training provider HealthStream earlier this year.
Meharry hosts summit for Black girls in STEAM
On Saturday, Meharry Medical College is hosting its Black Girls in STEAM Summit. The program — presented in partnership with Urban League, Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, B.R.I.D.G.E. to Success program and Creative Girls Rock — is meant to increase the number of Black girls continuing education in science, math, engineering, art and mathematics.
Speaking at the event is Clarice Phelps, a Nashville native and the first Black woman to discover an element on the periodic table. The summit will include panel discussions on science, technology, math and engineering, lunch with current Meharry students, as well as an art and mental health session.