TriStar Health, the local brand of HCA Healthcare hospitals, has filed a letter of intent for an $18 million freestanding emergency department in Nolensville, the Nashville Business Journal reported

The letter lists the corner of Burkitt Place Drive and Nolensville Road as the intended location. If approved, the satellite facility of TriStar Southern Hills would feature 12 exam rooms, a trauma room, a lab and an imaging department.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.