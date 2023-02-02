More than half of respondents to a survey commissioned by Brentwood-based communications firm Jarrard Inc. said hospitals are more focused on making money than caring for patients. In addition, the survey conducted with Chicago-based research firm Arc Insights found that nearly one-third of U.S. adults have delayed seeking medical care for financial reasons.
The survey of 1,000 adults across the U.S. is the fifth in a series started in April 2020. Based on the data, Jarrard advised hospitals to be more transparent about finances and work on developing trust with patients.
"It's critical that health care leaders talk more openly and clearly about money, as uncomfortable as those conversations may be," said David Jarrard, chairman of the Jarrard Inc. Executive Committee. "From the board to front-line patient registration, hospitals need to be transparent and lead the discussion about health care finances at all levels, engaging patients, community leaders and policymakers. That transparency is necessary to help the public better understand the realities facing hospitals and how it affects them as patients."
Earlier this year, Jarrard named Anne Hancock Toomey its new president, succeeding founding president David Jarrard.
Tivity acquires online fitness platform
Franklin-based Tivity Health announced Monday that it has acquired Burnalong, a Maryland-based digital health and fitness platform.
Burnalong offers more than 30,000 live and on-demand classes, including specific programming for a range of chronic conditions including arthritis, hypertension, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. According to a press release, the acquisition, terms for which were not disclosed, is part of a larger plan to expand online options for Tivity, which created SilverSneakers.
"We've been partnering with Burnalong for the past few years, and this was a next logical step in our relationship and as part of Tivity Health's ongoing digital transformation," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO, Tivity Health. "Burnalong offers rich content, data-driven engagement, social support and programming led by diverse and inclusive instructors that will enable us to reach at-risk populations."
VUMC works on new UTI treatment
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are on track to bring the first new antibiotic treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections to the market in 20 years. According to a press release, uUTIs are the most common outpatient infection, with more than half of all women developing a uUTI during their lifetime and a quarter of women suffering from recurrent uUTIs.
The study of antibiotic gepotidacin has completed enrollment in phase 3 trials, and GSK, the global biopharma company conducting the trials, is set to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration in early 2023. Some uUTIs are showing antibacterial resistance to typically prescribed fluoroquinolones like Cipro.
“We now have a direct path connecting the work conducted in our lab to improving human health,” said Neil Osheroff, a professor of biochemistry and medicine at VUMC. “A new antibiotic will come on the market and be used by people who have serious infections, in part because of what we did in this lab. To be able to say we are one of the lead research groups working on this is why I am at Vanderbilt and why I am a biochemist.”