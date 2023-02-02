More than half of respondents to a survey commissioned by Brentwood-based communications firm Jarrard Inc. said hospitals are more focused on making money than caring for patients. In addition, the survey conducted with Chicago-based research firm Arc Insights found that nearly one-third of U.S. adults have delayed seeking medical care for financial reasons. 

The survey of 1,000 adults across the U.S. is the fifth in a series started in April 2020. Based on the data, Jarrard advised hospitals to be more transparent about finances and work on developing trust with patients. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.