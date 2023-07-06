The Tennessee Rural Health Care Task Force on Friday released recommendations aimed at improving rural health outcomes through addressing access to care, workforce development and improving social drivers of health. 

The task force formed by Gov. Bill Lee is made up of 34 private and public stakeholders. They met from May 2022 through June of this year to develop 13 recommendations complete with itemized budget needs. The task force was chaired by Dr. Morgan McDonald of the Tennessee Department of Health and David Dill, CEO of Lifepoint Health. 

