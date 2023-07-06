The Tennessee Rural Health Care Task Force on Friday released recommendations aimed at improving rural health outcomes through addressing access to care, workforce development and improving social drivers of health.
The task force formed by Gov. Bill Lee is made up of 34 private and public stakeholders. They met from May 2022 through June of this year to develop 13 recommendations complete with itemized budget needs. The task force was chaired by Dr. Morgan McDonald of the Tennessee Department of Health and David Dill, CEO of Lifepoint Health.
The recommendations include creating a state center of excellence to distribute grants and developing a pilot a rural telemedicine program. The task force also recommends expanded rural health care apprenticeship and training programs and loan repayment for those who choose to practice in rural areas.
“Since 2019, we’ve made record strides in expanding opportunity for Tennesseans, particularly across our rural communities,” said Lee. “As we continue to invest in and strengthen rural Tennessee, I look forward to reviewing the task force’s recommendations to identify new opportunities for our administration to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the state.”
Meharry names fundraising leader
Juan McGruder has been named senior vice president of institutional advancement at Meharry Medical College.
McGruder most recently served as vice president of advancement at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven, Ga. A Vanderbilt University alumnus, he also previously served in fundraising roles at the Junior Achievement of Georgia and Morehouse School of Medicine. He will lead the university in expanding public and private investment and partnerships centered on health equity, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McGruder to campus and into the Meharry family,” said James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry. “He not only brings a wealth of experience in institutional advancement, but also a deep belief in Meharry’s mission which no doubt will pay dividends for our College, faculty, students and people we serve for years to come. At Meharry we are determined to improve access and equity for community around the corner and across the globe. Dr. McGruder will be vital to that important goal, and I look forward to working alongside him.”
SmileDirectClub gets more time to avoid delisting
SmileDirectClub now has until November to reach $1 or above closing stock price for at least 10 consecutive days to avoid being delisted from the Nasdaq. The Nashville Business Journal reported Wednesday that a Nasdaq hearing panel approved the Nashville-based teledentistry company’s compliance plan.
The company has struggled to reach profitability since it went public in 2019, and in January announced vague plans to enable “positive cash flow” for the company.
The company last reached $1 in trading value in October 2022, and was warned in November that it could see its shares pulled from the Nasdaq if values didn’t increase. SmileDirectClub (ticker: SDC) stocks were listed at $0.51 on Thursday.