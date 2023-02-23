A recent poll found that rates of uninsured Tennessee children have decreased to pre-pandemic levels, at 3.7 percent from a pandemic high of 9 percent, though concerns remain for the future of child health insurance coverage.
The annual Vanderbilt Child Health Poll of more than 1,000 Tennessee parents found that just over half of parents (51 percent) were covered by private or employer-based insurance and 46 percent were covered by TennCare or CoverKids, the state’s health insurance options.
Stephen Patrick, director of the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, expressed concerns of children losing coverage as TennCare reenrollment begins in April.
“Tennessee has traditionally had one of the lowest rates of uninsured children in the U.S., and seeing the uninsured rate drop below 4 percent is good news,” Patrick said. “This year the public health emergency will end, which means states will lose the additional funds provided to keep people covered. That will result in states beginning to reevaluate who meets eligibility criteria for Medicaid.”
Trevecca and Motlow partner on health care administration degree
Students at Motlow State Community College in Smyrna are now able to earn a Bachelor of Science in health care administration without leaving campus, thanks to a partnership with Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
Beginning in the fall, Motlow State students who have earned an Associate Degree of Applied Science can go on to earn a Bachelor of Science in health care administration at Trevecca online.
The partnership is part of a recent trend among local colleges expanding health care degrees. Earlier this year, Trevecca added a Bachelor of Science in nursing program.
Heart of Hearing nonprofit to provide hearing aids
Nashville-based nonprofit The Heart of Hearing announced a partnership with hearing aid company Signia to offer free hearing aids to young professionals in need in Nashville.
The nonprofit was founded in 2021 by WKRN News 2 meteorologist Meaghan Thomas, who has hearing loss.
“As the founder of The Heart of Hearing, I am proud to continue our partnership with Signia through 2023,” said Thomas. “Signia's generosity towards The Heart of Hearing's mission is unmatched. Being able to bring joy and the power of hearing to recipients will never get old.”