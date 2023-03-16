New Nashville-based senior care company Sage Health has announced its first 11 locations, which are set to open in the next 12 months in Alabama, Mississippi, Maryland and Arkansas.
Founded in 2022, Sage Health builds neighborhood health centers for seniors in medically underserved areas. Services include primary care, cardiology and wellness services including fitness classes and social gatherings, according to a press release. The company also offers telehealth and home visits.
"In America we have neighborhoods in the same city with vast disparities in life expectancy," said John Haskell, founder and CEO of Sage Health. "Sage Health was founded to open doors to better health for all seniors. This is not a conventional doctor's office – these are highly equipped and comfortable centers led by highly trained physicians experienced with complex health needs."
Wellvana raises $64.5 million
Locally based physician network company Wellvana has raised $64.5 million, Nashville Business Journal reported. The raise included 13 investors.
Wellvana launched in 2018 with more than 250 physicians thanks to a $4.5 million funding round led by local health care-focused venture capital firm Martin Ventures. The value-based care company serves health care providers in 12 states, according to the company website.
In January 2022, former SmileDirectClub CFO Kyle Wailes was named CEO of the company. Former WPLN health care reporter Blake Farmer also serves as head of content for Wellvana as of February.
Summit BHC names chief strategy officer
Franklin-based Summit BHC, a behavioral health and addiction treatment manager, has named Chuck Steiner chief strategy officer. Steiner most recently worked in mergers and acquisitions and development for Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions, which was acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance in late 2022, according to a press release.
“Chuck has a proven track record and extensive health care industry experience,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. “He will work with the executive team to help accelerate Summit’s growth and achieve our strategic goals. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to grow our footprint and expand our services in the communities we serve.”
In the past year, Summit has seen a few changes in its management, naming Clay Phillips senior vice president of strategy and managed care, as well as Dr. Brian Booker senior vice president of quality and compliance.