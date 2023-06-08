Casey McKeon

Locally based kidney care company Monogram Health has named Casey McKeon its chief operating officer.  

McKeon most recently served as a general manager for Cigna, a role he held since 2020. In his new position, he will be responsible for deploying the company’s in-home care delivery model, according to a press release. 

