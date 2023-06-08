Locally based kidney care company Monogram Health has named Casey McKeon its chief operating officer.
McKeon most recently served as a general manager for Cigna, a role he held since 2020. In his new position, he will be responsible for deploying the company’s in-home care delivery model, according to a press release.
“Casey is a demonstrated leader with notable experience driving systemic growth and operational efficiency,” said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin. “His extensive background managing complex health plan programs for patients with complex conditions — combined with his focus on delivering results that improve quality and affordability for patients and providers alike — deeply aligns with our own mission and vision of transforming kidney and polychronic care delivery across America.”
Earlier this year, Monogram raised $375 million to support the development of the company’s in-home treatment and case management technology.
Sweat prevention patch company raises $35M
Nashville-based private medical device company Candescant Biomedical has raised $35 million ahead of a planned national launch of Brella. The sweat control patch to treat hyperhidrosis, or excessive underarm sweating, is touted as the first and only FDA-cleared of its kind. It has yet to be FDA-approved.
Financing was led by California-based venture company KCK MedTech, as well as Polaris Partners, Astia Fund and Correlation Ventures. Brella is applied to the patient’s underarm in-office for several minutes, and the results last three to four months, according to a press release.
"We are proud to secure this financing supporting the ongoing commercialization efforts of Brella and its national launch in 2024," said Niquette Hunt, founder and CEO of Candesant. "With this investment, we look forward to advancing our Brella Early Experience Program later this year with select practices within the U.S. and achieving our mission to help millions of Americans affected physically, emotionally and financially by excessive underarm sweating."
RaDonda Vaught to host trip with nursing advocate
Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught made national headlines in 2022 when she was convicted of impaired adult abuse and criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to three years probation for a medication error that resulted in the death of a patient. Becker’s Hospital Review reports that, along with nurse influencer Nurse Erica, Vaught will be hosting a trip to Costa Rica advertised as a “healing journey to leave the trauma in the past” in September.
"RaDonda's case unified nurses around the world. It highlighted the corruption that nurses face every day,” Nurse Erica wrote in the trip description. “This is a rare opportunity to get to know RaDonda and I in a safe, close group of likeminded individuals."
In May, Vaught brought a civil case against the Tennessee Board of Nursing, asking a judge to overturn a decision that revoked her nursing license in 2021. When she appeared in Davidson County Chancery Court, she told reporters that she did not intend to return to nursing, however, she felt some of the processes leading up to her 2022 criminal trial were improper.