The Metro Public Health Department confirmed a total of 108 cases of monkeypox in Davidson County. The number has grown by 15 cases in the past week, according to Thursday’s data, and 48 of the patients have recovered.
In addition, MPHD has administered 530 doses of the vaccine. Those wishing to receive a vaccine can call 615-340-5632 or sign up for a Sept. 12 vaccination event.
Vaccines are available to those who have been in contact with a known case of monkeypox in the past 14 days, as well as those who have been disproportionately affected by the virus – including men who have sex with men, transgender and nonbinary individuals and those who are living with HIV.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is seeking 30 healthy adults of diverse backgrounds to study whether strategies of administering smaller doses of the monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) are effective.
“We have a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is authorized for the prevention of monkeypox,” said C. Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program. “Because of this, we want to see whether very small amounts of the vaccine, down to one-10th the regular dose, administered in a different way, will still generate robust immune responses.”
Those interested in volunteering for the study can send an email to vaccineresearch@vumc.org.
Community Health Systems wins trial around compliance
Locally based hospital company Community Health System won a case after a 19-day trial, which centered on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conditions of participation.
A Pennsylvania health system, Tower Health, and seven additional entities brought a lawsuit against CHS, along with Pennsylvania Hospital Company and Pottstown Hospital Company, alleging they breached a purchase agreement in May 2017 around the sale of five Pennsylvania hospitals. Tower Health and partners claimed the defendants breached the agreement by selling one of the hospitals in a noncompliant condition, according to CMS standards.
The court ultimately found in favor of CHS and its co-defendants as the hospital in question was deemed in compliance. K&L Gates’ team of construction and complex commercial litigators represented CHS in the case.
“For the health care industry it confirms that the meaning of ‘in compliance’ for Medicare/Medicaid conditions of participation is a status that is maintained by the facility until affirmatively changed by an [authority having jurisdiction],” a K&L Gates spokesperson said in an email.
Tennessee Department of Health receives $5M maternal mortality grant
The Tennessee Department of Health has received a $5 million federal grant to improve the state’s maternal health outcomes.
The Maternal Health Innovation grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will fund several initiatives over the next five years — including creating a maternal health strategic plan for Tennessee. TDH’s Maternal Mortality Review Program found almost nine in 19 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, and 24 percent had a good chance of being prevented.
“This will allow Tennessee to continue the transformational work to improve maternal health, pregnancy, and birth, while addressing disparities in maternal and infant health,” Executive Director of the Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care Brenda Barker said in a release. “This grant will especially be important to support Tennessee hospitals and providers as they participate in maternal and infant improvement projects."
