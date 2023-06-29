Reginald Holt MMCV

Reginald Holt 

Meharry Medical College Ventures, a holding company subsidiary of Meharry Medical College, has named Reginald Holt its CEO. Holt replaces inaugural CEO Veronica Mallett, who was named to the role when MMCV launched in 2021.

Holt most recently served as head of Medicare risk adjustment compliance with Cigna. The Nashville native and Tennessee State University alumnus also held roles in South Africa, including CEO of health care tech and diagnostics equipment company Aberrant Medical Supplies.  

Joseph Magliocca VUMC transplant

Joseph Magliocca