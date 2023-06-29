Meharry Medical College Ventures, a holding company subsidiary of Meharry Medical College, has named Reginald Holt its CEO. Holt replaces inaugural CEO Veronica Mallett, who was named to the role when MMCV launched in 2021.
Holt most recently served as head of Medicare risk adjustment compliance with Cigna. The Nashville native and Tennessee State University alumnus also held roles in South Africa, including CEO of health care tech and diagnostics equipment company Aberrant Medical Supplies.
MMCV aims to address health inequities through pairing Meharry Medical College faculty and students with health care experts, advisers and investors.
“Reginald Holt is the right person to lead MMCV, Inc. into the future, as Meharry Medical College continues to work to improve diversity within the health care field, and collaborate with innovative health care professionals, entrepreneurs and companies who are leading the charge to solve big health equity problems across the country and around the world,” said Meharry president Dr. James Hildreth.
VUMC names director of transplant center
Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday announced Joseph Magliocca had been named director of the Vanderbilt Transplant Center and surgical director of the pediatric liver transplant program. Magliocca most recently served as surgical director of adult liver transplants at Emory Transplant Center and a professor of surgery and pediatrics at Emory University College of Medicine in Atlanta.
He will be continuing in his clinical specialities of adult and pediatric liver transplantation in his new role and looks to expand technology to preserve donor organs and expand services to historically underrepresented patients, according to VUMC Reporter.
“Proudly, our programs in organ transplantation are national leaders. Our patients deserve nothing less,” said C. Wright Pinson, deputy CEO and chief health system officer for VUMC. “I want to welcome Dr. Magliocca to VUMC and the important work of the Transplant Center, where thousands of lives are impacted each year. He joins us with a wealth of experience and is well prepared to lead the Center into a new era.”
Lipscomb receives grant for substance abuse certificate program
Lipscomb University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program has received a $1.65 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to fund a Healthcare Professionals Certificate Training (HPCT) program focused on substance abuse. The grant includes tuition for 50 students to receive a certificate in substance use disorder treatment, in an effort to boost the behavioral health care workforce, according to a press release.
The curriculum is designed for physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and social workers practicing at federally qualified health centers and will focus on co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders in underserved communities. The first cohort of 10 practitioners will begin the program in January 2024
“Through this grant we will equip professionals with the tools they need to make an impact in this critical area of mental health care,” said DeAndrea N. Witherspoon Nash, director of Lipscomb’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. “I am thankful that through this grant we will increase the number of mental health and health care practitioners providing mental health support as well as substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery service. This is an important way we can serve the Nashville community and make a positive impact on the lives of those who need these services the most.”
MTSU forms office to assist in opioid abatement fund distribution
Middle Tennessee State University has announced a forthcoming office of prevention science and recovery in response to the national opioid crisis and opioid settlement dollars funneling into Rutherford County.
The office is a project of the university’s Center for Health and Human Services and Data Science Institute, and was launched with the help of Rutherford County funds, according to a press release. The MTSU Office of Prevention Science and Recovery will assist the Rutherford County Opioid Board in awarding funds to community organizations through creating an application and scoring process. Tennessee is set to receive $31.4 million in abatement dollars, with the Tennessee State Government Opioid Abatement Council awarding $1.5 million to Rutherford County, according to the release.
“With CHHS’ successful track record of multiple federal and state grant-funded projects concerning opioid and substance use disorder to improve the health and wellbeing for Tennesseans, we are excited to serve the Rutherford County community — with potential for other Tennessee counties as well — through the establishment of the MTSU Office of Prevention Science and Recovery,” said CHHS director Cynthia Chafin.