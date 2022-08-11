Meharry Medical College and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have announced the launch of an online portal that provides information in an effort to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

YourCovidVaxFacts.com provides answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions in English and Spanish, including concerns involving vaccine development, safety and effectiveness. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

