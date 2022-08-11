Meharry Medical College and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have announced the launch of an online portal that provides information in an effort to reduce vaccine hesitancy.
YourCovidVaxFacts.com provides answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions in English and Spanish, including concerns involving vaccine development, safety and effectiveness.
Development of YourCovidVaxFacts.com was led by Dr. Jennifer Cunningham-Erves, Dr. Jamaine Davis and Maureen Sanderson of Meharry along with Dr. Heather Brandt with St. Jude.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals sees revenues climb
Locally based specialty pharmaceutical company Cumberland Pharmaceuticals announced combined revenues of $10.3 million during the second quarter of 2022, a 14 percent increase over the mark of the second quarter of 2021.
According to a press release, numbers were fueled by initial sales of Sancuso, an anti-nausea medicine meant for oncology patients, which the company acquired in January.
“We have had a strong first half of the year, especially following our exciting and significant acquisition of the oncology-supportive care medicine Sancuso,” said A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO. “We look forward to building on this success throughout the remainder of the year, as we continue to fulfill our mission of providing innovative products to improve the quality of care for patients.”
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Ticker: CPIX) stock was up nearly 13 percent at the close of trading Wednesday, at $2.37 per share.
HCA announces Johnson & Johnson collab
Hospital giant HCA Healthcare announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson on health care industry issues, including improving health equity, supporting nurses and improving patient outcomes.
More specifically, the two companies will work on a scalable program for early-stage lung cancer detection for the Black community, research and analysis on cardiovascular health, as well as incorporating J&J’s education programming for nurses at HCA hospitals and the Galen College of Nursing, according to a press release.
“HCA Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson have had a long and productive relationship, and both companies have worked very hard to address many of our country’s healthcare challenges,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare CEO. “We believe strongly in the power of strategic partnerships, and we are excited to collaborate to advance health equity, enhance patient care and provide even greater support to our nurses.”
Meharry to launch physician assistant program
Meharry Medical College is set to launch its physician assistant sciences program in January 2023.
The HBCU announced it received provisional accreditation status for the program from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant. The program will be led by Michelle Drumgold, a Meharry alumna who was involved in Meharry’s COVID-19 testing sites.
A physician assistant can diagnose patients, perform medical treatments, prescribe medicines and order medical tests in collaboration with a medical doctor. The Meharry physician assistant program will be a 27-month course, and the college is currently recruiting for its first cohort of 25 students, according to a press release.
“Physician assistants are important contributors to health care teams today,” said James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “Their engagement in patient care can help fill critical gaps in access to care and services that exist across our nation and that are particularly acute among Black and Brown communities. We are proud to launch this program and look forward to working with our team, students and partners to grow the number of physician assistants practicing today and strengthen health care in underserved regions and among underserved populations.”
