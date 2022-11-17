Brentwood startup Interstate Health Systems has announced its launch after the close of its pre-seed funding round. Former LifePoint executive Jeff Seraphine will serve as CEO.

The company plans to build 60 urgent care clinics near truck stops and travel centers in the next two years, which will also serve medically underserved and rural areas, according to a press release. The services will include telemedicine and prescription services.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.