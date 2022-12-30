Nashville-based treatment program organization Integrative Life Network has announced the acquisition of New Mexico-headquartered treatment center Shadow Mountain.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The acquisition adds to the organization’s range of self-described trauma-focused treatment programs including Integrative Life Center in Nashville and Begin Again Institute and Boulder Recovery, both based in Colorado. Shadow Mountain operates a few sites in New Mexico, with outpatient and detox services based in Albuquerque, women’s residential treatment in Santa Fe and men’s residential treatment in Taos. The organization also added a satellite location in Chattanooga in November.
“ILN is committed to providing the best trauma-focused care, and this partnership with Shadow Mountain will enable us to expand our services,” Christi Cessna, CEO of Integrative Life Network, said in the release. “With the natural landscape of the southwest, it is a spiritual healing environment where clients can safely explore patterns that no longer serve them to find lasting recovery.”
Temporary staffing costs spiked over last three years, state study finds
Because of pandemic-induced staffing shortages, the use of temporary staffing agencies has sharply increased during the last few years, according to a new study by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability.
In 2019, Tennessee nursing home facilities reported spending $9.8 million on staffing agencies. That cost rose to $16.6 million in 2020 and $52.5 million in 2021. During the first half of 2022, nursing home facilities spent $52.2 million on temporary staffing.
The study, mandated by the Tennessee General Assembly, focused on the effects of the change on the TennCare program.
“Nursing homes will not be reimbursed based on the costs incurred during the spike in staffing costs during the pandemic until the rates are redetermined in 2024 based on 2022 costs,” the report reads. “Reimbursements may not fully cover the expenditures that nursing facilities made to health care staffing agencies during 2020, 2021, and 2022.”
Metro Council approves Nashville General lease
Metro Council has approved an agreement with Meharry Medical College regarding the buildings the college leases to the city to house Nashville General Hospital.
The agreement, which was announced earlier this month, creates an updated rent structure and settles other outstanding claims. Metro will have paid $6.3 million (considered fair market rent, Mayor John Cooper’s office said) to Meharry by year's end, with a 2.5 percent increase each year until the lease ends in 2027.
By that time, Nashville General hopes to have a new building constructed, and is requesting that the city donate MetroCenter land at 720 Mainstream Drive for the site (read here). Nashville General is also looking for an investor to help get the building off the ground, whereas the city put down the money to renovate the current building in 1998, Nashville General CEO Dr. Joseph Webb told the Post in a previous interview.