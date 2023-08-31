Locally based Oncology Care Providers announced it would join CancerX, part of The White House’s Cancer Moonshot public-private partnership.
The company focuses on value-based care for Medicare Advantage patients, and claims it is the first and only community based practice to be a part of CancerX.
“With the cost of cancer care skyrocketing, we see an opportunity to help those who are going through the hardest times of their lives with our value-based approach,” said CEO Erich Mounce. “It’s important for us to create world-class practices led by physicians who are committed to our mission and to their communities. We believe that our partnership with CancerX will provide us with a larger platform for our value-based care initiative that could then serve as a scalable model and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this ambitious and achievable mission — especially since it aligns so closely with OCP’s own core values.”
HCA, Google Cloud, Augmedix partner on technology for clinical notes
HCA Healthcare has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to include artificial intelligence. The technology was introduced earlier this year at four HCA hospitals to assist physicians in clinical documentation, according to a press release.
Using Google Cloud and Augmedix medical note-taking software (in which HCA invested $12 millionearlier this year), doctors converted patient conversations into notes, which are reviewed before being transferred to the hospital’s electronic health records.
“We’re on a mission to redesign the way care is delivered, letting clinicians focus on patient care and using technology where it can best support doctors and nurses,” said Michael Schlosser with HCA Healthcare. “Generative AI and other new technologies are helping us transform the ways teams interact, create better workflows, and have the right team, at the right time, empowered with the information they need for our patients.”
HCA’s partnership with Google Cloud also includes safeguards to protect patient safety, according to the release. In June, the company reported that personal information from 11 million patients was stolen, touted as one of the biggest health care breaches in history.
The locally based hospital giant has also partnered with Google Cloud on previous projects, including an open data platform to share insights on COVID-19 in 2020.
TriStar names CNO
TriStar Centennial Medical Center has named Cassadi Summers its chief nursing officer.
Summers most recently served as chief nursing officer for Medical City McKinney, an HCA hospital in Texas. She is an alumna of Western Governors University.
“Cassidi is a strong advocate for the nursing profession with a passion for creating exceptional care experiences for our patients,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. “I am excited to welcome Cassidi to our team and believe her exceptional nursing leadership experience will be an asset to our colleagues and patients.”