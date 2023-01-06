Twenty high school students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools are gaining experience working at Ascension Saint Thomas hospitals through the inaugural class of the organization’s work-based learning programs.
In the year-long program, students earn class credits and are paid hourly as they work a minimum of 10 hours per week at the hospital helping with patient transfers, transporting specimens and equipment, shadowing various departments and providing basic patient care under supervision. Students are encouraged to apply for open positions at Ascension Saint Thomas facilities or pursue higher education in health care upon completion of the program, according to a press release.
“It has been a joy to see these hard-working teenagers step into fast-paced workplaces and make meaningful contributions to our interdisciplinary teams,” said Jill Guinness, nursing intern manager at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. “We are excited to help the young learners navigate their first health care roles and build strong foundations for their future success.”
Cumberland University, VUMC announce scholarship program
Cumberland University in Lebanon and Vanderbilt University Medical Center are partnering to provide scholarships to 20 Cumberland students pursuing degrees in nursing each year. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program is also meant to provide a pathway for students to work at VUMC after graduation, according to a press release.
“The [Jeannette C. Rudy School of Nursing] and Vanderbilt have a proud history of partnering together in training health care professionals and expanding health care facilities,” said Dr. Mary Bess Griffith, dean of the nursing school. “This latest relationship represents yet another innovative way that Cumberland is working with partners to increase financial support for the future nurses of Middle Tennessee and beyond.”
In December, Cumberland University announced it would offer guaranteed nursing admissions in the fall of 2023 for high school seniors with an ACT score of 25 or above and at least a 3.5 GPA.
Acadia names chief information officer
Franklin-based behavioral health company Acadia Healthcare announced Laura Groschen will serve as the company’s chief information officer. Groschen most recently served as the business unit chief information officer for Medtronic, a medical device company, and previously served in the same role for UnitedHealth Group. Both companies are based in Minnesota. Her new role will include driving digital transformation for Acadia, according to a release.
“As Acadia continues to grow, we are committed to creating and implementing best-in-class IT solutions that will further enhance the delivery of care and support the patients we serve,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of Acadia. “Laura will be an integral part of this transformation, and we are excited about our renewed IT focus as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”