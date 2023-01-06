Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning.

Students and educators in the first cohort of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning program

Twenty high school students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools are gaining experience working at Ascension Saint Thomas hospitals through the inaugural class of the organization’s work-based learning programs.

In the year-long program, students earn class credits and are paid hourly as they work a minimum of 10 hours per week at the hospital helping with patient transfers, transporting specimens and equipment, shadowing various departments and providing basic patient care under supervision. Students are encouraged to apply for open positions at Ascension Saint Thomas facilities or pursue higher education in health care upon completion of the program, according to a press release. 

Laura Groschen

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.