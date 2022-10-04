Herzing University has announced the opening of a Nashville campus, which will offer nursing and health care programs. The college has its administrative offices in Milwaukee, but has 11 total campuses including Atlanta and Birmingham.  

The campus located in east Davidson County at 100 Centerview Drive opened partially in September with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program as well as health information management, health sciences and health care administration offerings. It will expand to include Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Science in Nursing, post master’s certificates and registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs. 