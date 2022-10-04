Herzing University has announced the opening of a Nashville campus, which will offer nursing and health care programs. The college has its administrative offices in Milwaukee, but has 11 total campuses including Atlanta and Birmingham.
The campus located in east Davidson County at 100 Centerview Drive opened partially in September with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program as well as health information management, health sciences and health care administration offerings. It will expand to include Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Science in Nursing, post master’s certificates and registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.
The new location features nursing skill labs, simulated learning technology and classrooms meant to serve both in-person and online learners, according to a press release.
“The opening of our Nashville campus supports Herzing University's ongoing effort to address the talent shortage within the medical field and provide aspiring health care heroes with the experience and resources they need to succeed," said Renee Herzing, president of Herzing University.
South College enters transfer agreement for nursing students
South College has entered a transfer agreement with Phoenix-based Aspen University to support Bachelor of Science in Nursing students, as Aspen announced it will not begin new nursing rotations.
The focus will be on South College campus-based BSN programs in Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, according to a press release. South College has a campus in Nashville at 616 Marriott Drive near the Nashville International Airport. The transfer agreement will assist students who need to complete general education and science courses in preparation for nursing major courses.
“We want to help these students stay on track to graduate and prepare for pursuing opportunities in nursing,” South College Chancellor Steve South said. “We don’t want the academic ambitions of these students to lose momentum, and South College would welcome the opportunity to help these students work to complete their education.”