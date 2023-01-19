The Nashville Health Care Council this week announced its first Nashville Healthcare Sessions, a weeklong conference set for September 2023. 

The national conference will include a number of events hosted by council member organizations, nonprofits and health care associations including Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation, according to a press release. Barclays and Walgreens Boots Alliance will each lead half-day sessions, and presenting sponsors include local companies Brookdale Senior Living, Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Lifepoint Health. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.