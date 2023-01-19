The Nashville Health Care Council this week announced its first Nashville Healthcare Sessions, a weeklong conference set for September 2023.
The national conference will include a number of events hosted by council member organizations, nonprofits and health care associations including Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation, according to a press release. Barclays and Walgreens Boots Alliance will each lead half-day sessions, and presenting sponsors include local companies Brookdale Senior Living, Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Lifepoint Health.
“Nashville Healthcare Sessions will showcase the unique spirit of collaboration that’s made our city a health care capital,” said council president Apryl Childs-Potter. “Health care is evolving faster than ever and there is no better time to bring leaders, innovators and investors together to shape the future of our industry. This will be the industry conference where relationships are solidified, partnerships are announced and products are launched.”
In May, the council named Childs-Potter president, replacing Haley Hovious.
Crisis lifeline shows increased calls, funding
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse released new data on the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline — showing 21,000 calls and 10,000 texts and chats in the last six months of 2022. The number reflects an increase of 500 calls per month over the previous 10-digit national suicide prevention lifeline number, according to a press release.
The three-digit number was launched in mid-July with $2.8 million in federal funding, which was distributed to community-based call centers around the state. The state department is adding additional capacity in Nashville, Knoxville and West Tennessee through $1 million additional funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and existing mental health block grant funding, according to the release.
“It’s never been easier to connect with mental health care in a crisis thanks to 988. Our state has an amazing network of crisis services and community mental health providers, and 988 is unlocking the door to mental health help that so many people need right now,” said TDMHSAS commissioner Marie Williams. “We are grateful to our community partners who expanded to meet the demand and continue to respond to needs in a caring and compassionate way.”
New pancreatic cancer treatment introduced at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors treated a pancreatic cancer with a new treatment, IntraOp Mobetron IORT with electrons, the hospital announced Thursday. This is the first surgery using the interoperative radiotherapy in the state, according to a press release.
The procedure was performed by surgical oncologist Kamran Idrees, Ingram associate professor of cancer research and Natalie Lockney, assistant professor of radiation oncology. The patient had previously been told her tumor was inoperable because of its proximity to major blood vessels.
“With the precision of intraoperative radiation therapy, we can target any remaining cancer cells on or near blood vessels to vital organs to preserve them," Idrees said. "With this technology, we can precisely give radiation to the area of concern during surgery while avoiding radiation to other organs."
Vanderbilt is also the only center of excellence for pancreatic cancer in Tennessee, as designated by the National Pancreas Foundation.