On Monday, locally based hospital company HCA Healthcare reported that personal information from 11 million patients was stolen, touted as one of the biggest health care breaches in history. 

The information stolen includes patient name, city, state and ZIP code, contact information, date of birth, past service date and location and next appointment dates, according to a press release. The security breach does not include clinical information such as treatment and diagnosis, payment information or social security numbers and drivers license numbers.  