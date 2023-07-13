On Monday, locally based hospital company HCA Healthcare reported that personal information from 11 million patients was stolen, touted as one of the biggest health care breaches in history.
The information stolen includes patient name, city, state and ZIP code, contact information, date of birth, past service date and location and next appointment dates, according to a press release. The security breach does not include clinical information such as treatment and diagnosis, payment information or social security numbers and drivers license numbers.
The theft is from an external storage location used to automate email messages, and patients will receive a letter if their data was stolen, according to HCA. The breach affected local HCA hospitals including Skyline Medical Center, Southern Hills Medical Center, Centennial Medical Center Summit Medical Center and Hermitage Medical Center.
A class action lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Nashville federal court on behalf of individuals whose information was compromised.
TennCare ends coverage for more than 31,000
More than 31,000 Tennesseans have lost health insurance coverage thus far as TennCare recertifies each of its 1.7 million members, Tennessee Lookout reported.
The state insurance provider kicked off its 12-month unwinding process on April 1 after the COVID-19 public health emergency paused recertifications for more than three years. Enrollment swelled from a typical 1.4 million to 1.7 million, leaving more than 300,000 expected to lose coverage.
The renewal process is moving in phases according to when the member’s original renewal date was set. The unwinding report notes that as of April, more than 80,000 people were eligible to have their TennCare coverage renewed. Of those, 21,500 failed to return required renewal information, 7,383 were deemed ineligible and 5,300 were asked for additional information from TennCare, which they had 40 days to produce.
On June 12, coverage ceased for the first batch of patients who are no longer eligible or did not complete necessary paperwork.
Oncology Care Partners names chief health officer
Nashville-based Oncology Care Practices, an oncology provider focused on value-based care for Medicare Advantage patients, has named Chevon Rariy its chief health officer. She will be tasked with expanding the company’s telehealth, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, according to a press release.
Rariy most recently served as a venture partner at Takeda Digital Ventures, a Massachusetts-based venture capital firm focused on virtual health care. She also previously held roles at Amazon Care and Cancer Treatment Centers of America (now City of Hope) and is an alumna of Harvard Medical School.
Earlier this year, Oncology Care Partners opened its first three locations Phoenix and Miami.
"We are beyond excited to have Dr. Rariy join our senior leadership team," said Erich Mounce, CEO of Oncology Care Partners. "Her passion around innovating a new cancer care journey is palpable. As a physician and successful leader in the digital health world, Dr. Rariy will help us continue to deliver an amazing patient journey that not only results in incredible patient satisfaction, but documents how a well-designed patient journey can affect both the cost and outcomes of care."