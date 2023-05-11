HCA Healthcare will provide more than $300 million toward nurse education, the hospital giant announced Monday. This includes $200 million toward the expansion of HCA’s own Galen College of Nursing, which has 19 campuses including one in Nashville. 

HCA will also spend $136 million on opening HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement, where new nursing graduates can complete their residency programs and veteran nurses can complete advanced certificates. The organization has 15 clinical advancement locations nationwide.   

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.