HCA Healthcare will provide more than $300 million toward nurse education, the hospital giant announced Monday. This includes $200 million toward the expansion of HCA’s own Galen College of Nursing, which has 19 campuses including one in Nashville.
HCA will also spend $136 million on opening HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement, where new nursing graduates can complete their residency programs and veteran nurses can complete advanced certificates. The organization has 15 clinical advancement locations nationwide.
“We believe supporting nurses in their practice through available and effective clinical education helps drive the delivery of high-quality patient care,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA. “We are proud of the resources and education opportunities we offer our nurses and are committed to helping train the next generation.”
In October, the company gave $1.5 million to local HBCUs Fisk and Tennessee State University for scholarships to Galen College of Nursing. HCA was met with protesters calling for better staffing ratios outside the company’s Nashville headquarters in April. HCA shareholders also nixed a proposal to allow board oversight of staffing levels during its annual shareholders meeting last month.
Brookdale Senior Living announces first quarter results
Brentwood-based Brookdale Senior Living announced its first quarter results, improving over metrics from the same period of 2022, as part of a “path to continued recovery,” the company announced Monday.
The company saw $713.4 million in resident fee revenue during the first quarter of 2023, up from $637 million in the first quarter of 2022. Facility operating expenses were also up ($530.8 million compared to $512.8 million for the same period in 2022), but overall the company saw a $44.6 million net loss in Q1 of 2023, improving over the $100 million net loss from the first quarter of 2022.
The company’s Brookdale HealthPlus value-based care coordination program, which launched in 2020, delivered promising results, Brookdale president and CEO Cindy Baier said during the company’s Tuesday earnings call.
In tandem with the earnings report the company announced it entered into revised lease agreements with real estate investment trust Welltower, which will improve the company’s financial standing long-term, Baier added.
Virsys12 adds to leadership team
Brentwood-based health care software company Virsys12 announced two hires. Peter Schmidt will serve as chief customer officer and Chantal LeBoulch will serve as director of marketing and partnerships, the company announced Tuesday.
Schmidt most recently served as a sales strategy leader for the health insurance division at Salesforce. He has previously held roles at Deloitte, Oracle and the BlueCross BlueShield Association, and will be based remotely for Virsys12.
Chantal LeBoulch previously held roles at local B2B health tech company Golden Spiral and served as director of San Diego-based communications firm Lewis Global Communications. She will be based in Nashville.
Virsys12 doubled its revenues in both 2022 and 2021. Hawes told the Post in April about her plans to expand the company.