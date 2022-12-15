titans covid

The NFL Alumni Association and the Tennessee Department of Health announced a campaign encouraging COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday.

Tennessee Titans franchise stars Warren Moon (who played for the team when it was based in Houston) and Jevon Kearse, and president of the NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter Al Smith, spoke at the “GEAR UP, Tennessee!” kickoff, as did Nashville Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement Brenda Haywood. As part of the campaign, NFL alumni and partner organizations will lead town halls, listening sessions, mobile vaccine clinics and public service announcements.   

