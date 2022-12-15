The NFL Alumni Association and the Tennessee Department of Health announced a campaign encouraging COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday.
Tennessee Titans franchise stars Warren Moon (who played for the team when it was based in Houston) and Jevon Kearse, and president of the NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter Al Smith, spoke at the “GEAR UP, Tennessee!” kickoff, as did Nashville Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement Brenda Haywood. As part of the campaign, NFL alumni and partner organizations will lead town halls, listening sessions, mobile vaccine clinics and public service announcements.
“On the field, I always wore a helmet and pads to make sure I was protected; life is no different. That is why I chose to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Moon. “I would encourage anyone with questions about getting vaccinated or boosted to speak to their health care providers so they can make an informed decision to protect themselves and their families.”
While approximately 70 percent of Americans and 48 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated, CDC numbers show less than 9 percent of Tennesseans have received the new bivalent booster shot.
Oracle donates $500K to Meharry for scholarships
Tech giant Oracle, which is building a campus in River North, has donated $500,000 to Meharry Medical College’s School of Applied Computational Sciences. The fund will be divided to support 10 Meharry students and will include a guaranteed internship at Oracle’s Nashville office.
The scholarships are part of the company’s “Inspire Your Future” diversity and inclusion initiative, through which it has partnered with seven historically Black colleges and universities. Black workers make up just seven percent of workers in computer occupations, a disparity Oracle looks to address, according to a press release.
“Having a global organization such as Oracle see the same potential and value that I see in our students should not go unnoticed,” said Meharry President James Hildreth. “This scholarship will provide students with the necessary resources needed to allow them to focus on their education and Meharry’s mission of bringing quality care to the people of underserved communities.”
Nashville-based hospital system Ardent Health Services will partner with care.ai to implement virtual nursing at one of its locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With the care.ai platform, a virtual nurse appears onscreen in the patient’s room to assist with monitoring, education and reporting.
Ardent plans to implement the virtual nursing program across all 30 of its hospitals over time, in an effort to address a nationwide nursing shortage and burnout, according to a press release.
“By integrating this AI-powered technology into our care delivery model, we believe we can relieve some of the burden carried by nurses and ensure our team members are able to continue providing the best care for patients while also taking care of themselves,” said Ardent CEO Marty Bonick.