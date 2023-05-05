Statewide eye care companies SouthEast Eye Specialists, SouthEast Eye Surgery Center and the Eye Surgery Center of Chattanooga (SEES) have agreed to pay the United States and Tennessee $17 million to resolve allegations that they violated the federal anti-kickback statute. SouthEast Eye Surgery Center has two Nashville locations. 

The case alleges that SEES illegally sought to convince optometrists to refer patients to their practices for cataract surgeries reimbursed by Medicare and TennCare. This includes education, meals, sporting events and improper agreements with optometrists. 

