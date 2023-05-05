Statewide eye care companies SouthEast Eye Specialists, SouthEast Eye Surgery Center and the Eye Surgery Center of Chattanooga (SEES) have agreed to pay the United States and Tennessee $17 million to resolve allegations that they violated the federal anti-kickback statute. SouthEast Eye Surgery Center has two Nashville locations.
The case alleges that SEES illegally sought to convince optometrists to refer patients to their practices for cataract surgeries reimbursed by Medicare and TennCare. This includes education, meals, sporting events and improper agreements with optometrists.
The suit was brought in 2017 by a local whistleblower and optometrist Ross Lumpkin as well as former state Rep. Gary Odom, past president of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians. In 2020, the state of Tennessee and the federal government intervened.
"While we have not wavered in our view of the merits, we have reached a settlement to conclude this litigation and to eliminate any further financial, administrative, and operational burden on our organization stemming from this matter," SouthEast Eye Specialists said in a statement to the Post. "We continue to firmly believe that our practice was and continues to be in compliance with all applicable legal and medical ethical requirements and guidelines and we continue to hold ourselves to the very highest legal, ethical and compliance standards."
Metro health department warns of xylazine
The Metro Public Health Department released a public health advisory on xylazine, an animal sedative showing up in overdoses. The drug, often mixed with fentanyl or heroin and know as “tranq” or “tranq dope” has been increasingly detected among suspected overdose death in the last three years, according to a press release.
Opioid reversal drug naloxone cannot reverse effects of xylazine on breathing, as it is not an opiate. However, there are testing strips available for xylazine. The drug can cause severe skin wounds that may result in limb amputation and severe anxiety and agitation in withdrawal.
Locally based health care technology company Xsolis has named Rachel Vincion chief financial officer.
Vincion most recently served as chief financial officer for Colorado-based software company, iN2L. She has also held roles at Atlanta data company Trella Health as well as Nashville-based Playmaker Health, which was acquired by Trella Health in January 2022.
“We are thrilled to have Rachel join our team as a key leader at XSOLIS and part of our company’s continued growth,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “Her deep experience in health tech will play an important role as we continue to develop industry-leading solutions that accelerate data-driven decision-making in health care.”