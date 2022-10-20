Vanderbilt University Medical Center has implanted its first patient with a neuromodular stimulation in an effort to treat drug-resistant idiopathic generalized epilepsy. The Responsive Neurostimulation has been used before to treat focal epilepsy, the most common form, though IGE makes up 15 to 30 percent of epilepsies.
IGE is diagnosed in childhood or adolescence and often results in lifelong seizures which cause loss of consciousness and often injuries from seizure-related falls. There are currently no FDA-approved devices to treat it, according to a press release.
VUMC is also the first to perform this surgery as part of a national NAUTILUS clinical study.
"We are pleased that the first surgery in this important study was performed at VUMC,” said co-investigator Dario Englot, associate professor of neurological surgery. “After surgery, participants will be randomized to have stimulation turned on or turned off for a period of time, and outcomes will be compared. Then, all participants will have stimulation turned on for treatment with the device.”
American Physician Partners names Ardent alum CFO
Brentwood-based American Physician Partners has named James Grimes to the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Grimes most recently served as senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer at Ardent Health Services. He had been with the Nashville-based hospital operator for 18 years before moving to American Physician Partners.
American Physician Partners provides care management services to hospitals and health care systems at 160 sites nationally, according to a press release.
“As we seek to build out our senior executive team with strong industry leaders, we feel James’ senior-level finance and accounting experience in health care will further American Physician Partners’ ability to exceed the expectations of our patients, providers and hospital partners,” said John Rutledge, president and chief executive officer. “James’ strong financial expertise in high-growth environments will contribute to APP’s ongoing growth and reputation as an industry leader.”
Vanderbilt professor appointed to HIMSS board
The Tennessee chapter of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society has appointed Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor Peter Embí to its board of directors.
Embí serves as professor and chair of VUMC’s Department of Biomedical Informatics. TN HIMSS provides workforce development, professional growth and advocacy related to health information technology, according to a press release.
“There’s so much we can and must do to fully leverage the incredible power and capabilities of our health IT ecosystem in and across Tennessee,” Embí said. “The greatest value I see in being a TN HIMSS member is the opportunity to gather and discuss the pressing needs we’re all working to tackle, sharing of experiences and finding opportunities to work jointly to improve our collective IT capabilities for the benefit of our organizations and the community as a whole.”
Graham Healthcare Capital names chief medical officer
Graham Healthcare Capital has named Edward C. O’Bryan its chief medical officer.
O’Bryan previously served as chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations for Truepill, a telehealth digital pharmacy based in Hayward, California. In his new role, he will assist portfolio companies in digital health care tools, especially for CSI Pharmacy, according to a press release.
“Dr. O’Bryan has a unique combination of clinical and entrepreneurial experience,” said Graham Healthcare Capital managing partner David Curtis. “He brings a creative and innovative patient care approach and understands the full health care continuum. His work in both private practices and academic medical centers will be a real asset to our portfolio companies.”