Vanderbilt University Medical Center has implanted its first patient with a neuromodular stimulation in an effort to treat drug-resistant idiopathic generalized epilepsy. The Responsive Neurostimulation has been used before to treat focal epilepsy, the most common form, though IGE makes up 15 to 30 percent of epilepsies.  

IGE is diagnosed in childhood or adolescence and often results in lifelong seizures which cause loss of consciousness and often injuries from seizure-related falls. There are currently no FDA-approved devices to treat it, according to a press release. 

James Grimes

Peter Embí

Edward C. O’Bryan

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.