Belmont University is more than doubling its debt to build a new medical school, Bloomberg reports.
Metro’s Health and Educational Facilities Board sold $187.5 million in municipal bonds on behalf of Belmont to build the school, as well as a residence hall. This brings Belmont’s outstanding debt to $314 million from $128.7 million as of last May, according to S&P Global Ratings. S&P assigned an A rating to the debt, citing increased enrollment at the school, and Bloomberg reports there was strong demand for the debt.
The roughly 195,000-square-foot six-building structure at Acklen and Wedgewood Avenues will house two-tiered learning theaters, as well as a cafe and a floor dedicated to simulation technology.
The Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine hosted the Liaison Committee on Medical Education in July and plans to welcome students in fall 2024. The inaugural class will have 50 students.
Tennessee Pharmacists Association names president
The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has named Jeff Lewis the organization’s 2023-2024 president.
Lewis currently serves as the assistant director of outpatient clinical pharmacy at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He is an alumnus of the UT Health Science Center.
In his role as president, Lewis will lead the TPA board of directors, among other responsibilities. The organization elects a new president each year, and Lewis replaces Jay Phipps, longtime CEO of independent pharmacy Phipps Pharmacy in McKenzie.
“With his dedication to pharmacy advancement and long history with TPA and other professional involvement, I am excited about what Jeff will accomplish in this new role,” said Anthony Pudlo, CEO of TPA. “I am confident that pharmacists and pharmacy technicians across Tennessee will deeply benefit from his expertise and leadership as our organization continues to grow.”
VUMC to study behavioral health, nursing shortage
Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers will look for treatments for schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder as part of a four-year, $2.7 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health. Led by VUMC pharmacologist Jerod Denton, the study centers on a type of neuron called GABAergic interneurons, which could be a source of the imbalances present in both conditions.
In addition, the hospital released more details on a $3.9 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Health, part of the state’s $121 million Healthcare Resiliency Program funded through American Rescue Plan money.
The grant project will have two areas of focus, according to VUMC Reporter: mitigating nursing shortages and improving care for underserved groups following hospital discharge. The team of 27 includes VUMC nurses along with Vanderbilt University School of Nursing faculty.
“We have this incredible opportunity with this large multidisciplinary team of researchers, clinical care experts and clinical care teams to work together to do something that will help our staff and be of direct benefit to our patients,” said project lead Sandra Simmons, professor of medicine. “We are implementing this project in real time, where there is this very tangible direct relationship between what we’re trying to accomplish as part of the project and decisions we are making in clinical practice. And that is really exciting to be a part of.”