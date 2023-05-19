The Belmont Data Collaborative on Wednesday announced its new initiative focused on addressing mental health concerns in young Nashvillians. Project WELL will use data, including some from real estate firm Avison Young, to identify populations that have the greatest need for mental health care resources locally. Belmont Data Collaborative is set to release its initial report in August. 

Project WELL also includes funding from CaringWays, a Brentwood-based fundraising platform, and Virginia-based nonprofit Accessia Health will help to deploy resources, according to a press release. BDC and its partners look to raise $1.2 million to provide mental health care as part of the project. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.