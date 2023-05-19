The Belmont Data Collaborative on Wednesday announced its new initiative focused on addressing mental health concerns in young Nashvillians. Project WELL will use data, including some from real estate firm Avison Young, to identify populations that have the greatest need for mental health care resources locally. Belmont Data Collaborative is set to release its initial report in August.
Project WELL also includes funding from CaringWays, a Brentwood-based fundraising platform, and Virginia-based nonprofit Accessia Health will help to deploy resources, according to a press release. BDC and its partners look to raise $1.2 million to provide mental health care as part of the project.
“Data is a convener, and it brings good people together,” said Charlie Apigian, BDC executive director. “Through this project, we will be able to empower and inspire others through data, while engaging more partners in supporting this important cause.”
The collaborative launched in 2022 and its first community project focused on hypertension in Nashville in partnership with NashvilleHealth.
Acadia Healthcare names chief human resources officer
Franklin-based behavioral health company Acadia Healthcare has named Judith Scimone its chief human resources officer.
Scimone most recently worked at MetLife as a senior vice president of human resources for U.S. business and global functions. A Yale University and Carnegie Mellon alumna, she has also held human resources roles at Johnson & Johnson, Google and JP Morgan Chase.
In her new role, Scimone will help the company become an “employer of choice” within the behavioral health care industry, according to a press release
“Given the criticality of culture and talent in creating a workforce that is positioned to deliver best-in-class care to our patients, we are thrilled to welcome Judith Scimone to the Acadia executive leadership team as our chief human resources officer,” said Acadia CEO Chris Hunter. “She brings deep experience, leadership skills and ingenuity to our human resources function at a pivotal moment both for our industry and Acadia.”
Earlier this year, Acadia announced Laura Groshen will serve as the company’s chief information officer.
Community Health Systems names VP of investor relations
Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems named Anton Hie vice president of investor relations.
He most recently served in the same role at Pennsylvania-based medical equipment company network AdaptHealth. He previously worked as a research analyst covering health care and managed care industries at RBC Capital Markets.
“Anton is well respected in the investor community and brings deep experience in financial and strategic analysis to this role,” said Kevin Hammons, president and chief financial officer of Community Health Systems. “His knowledge of the health care services industry will support effective communications of the value we deliver to our shareholders, and we are excited to welcome him to our team.”