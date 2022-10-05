ribbon cutting

Ascension Saint Thomas ribbon cutting on October 4. 

Ascension Saint Thomas opened a new surgery and critical care tower and spine institute at its Midtown campus on Tuesday.  

Shubhada

Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas hospital. 

The new tower adds 36 intensive care units, 18 operating suites and 63 post-anesthesia care units, as well as a learning center that will allow live-streaming from operating rooms for collaboration between hospital campuses, according to a press release.  

