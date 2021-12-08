Two Tennessee health care companies providing vascular access services to hospitals and nursing homes have merged in an attempt to create a regional vascular service health care giant. Mid-South PICC — a regional vascular service provider based in Colliverville — has acquired Nashville-based LifelineV for an undisclosed sum.
“By joining forces with Mid-South PICC, we will be able to leverage their size and resources to enhance our services provided,” Michele Lee, founder of LifelineV, said in a release. “We’re thrilled with the new ownership and truly appreciate the culture Mid-South PICC CEO Rick Spell has created. We’re aligned in our goals of providing quality and timely patient vascular access services.”
Founded 25 years ago, LifelineV, formerly known as Lee Medical, has built a business on providing vascular services to hospitals, nursing homes and rehab facilities in Nashville and areas eastward to Knoxville.
Mid-South’s acquisition of LifelineV will grow its client base in middle and east Tennessee and provide the resources, staff and connections needed to add new accounts in North Alabama, according to the release. All 12 of LifelineV’s vascular service administrators will become Mid-South employees and will serve all of Mid-South’s middle and east Tennessee clients.
The release noted that the operations in these two areas will be referred to as “Lee Medical, a division of Mid-South PICC.”
“It is with great pleasure that we incorporate Lee Medical into our Middle and East Tennessee divisions,” Spell said. “Our current clients in those two areas will now be served by Lee Medical staffers who have a great deal of knowledge and experience. Our goal is to grow our presence and look for more acquisitions in the same or surrounding areas in the future.”
With its 50 employees, Mid-South provides PICC lines, midlines, peripheral IVs, nurse and patient education, consultants and IV infusions at hospitals and nursing homes in five states — Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Florida.
Through the merger, LifelineV’s clients will now have access to nurse and patient education, consultants and IV infusions that were not previously available to them through LifelineV.
