Joey Jacobs

Health care industry veteran Joey Jacobs died Saturday at 69 years old.

In his more than 44-year health care career, Jacobs was CEO of both Acadia Healthcare and Psychiatric Solutions, Inc, which he co-founded in 1997. He also worked at HCA Healthcare for 21 years and briefly served as CEO of Brentwood-based hospital operator Quorum Health Corp. 