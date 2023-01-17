Health care industry veteran Joey Jacobs died Saturday at 69 years old.
In his more than 44-year health care career, Jacobs was CEO of both Acadia Healthcare and Psychiatric Solutions, Inc, which he co-founded in 1997. He also worked at HCA Healthcare for 21 years and briefly served as CEO of Brentwood-based hospital operator Quorum Health Corp.
According to a family obituary, Jacobs died following an extended illness.
At the time of his death, he was a member of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ board of directors, a role he served in since 2011. He also was a board member of Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Middle Tennessee State University, where he was an alumnus. Other past board positions included chair of the Nashville Health Care Council, director of the Federation of American Hospitals and director of the National Association of Psychiatric Health Systems.
“We were deeply saddened to hear of Joey’s passing,” said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. “He was a dedicated member of our board for over a decade whose support and guidance played a critical role in carrying out our mission. As a beloved member of the health care community, his legacy will live on in the many organizations and people he touched.”
Memorial services will take place Friday in Warren County, where Jacobs operated a farm.